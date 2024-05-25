Ambassador Goder Encourages Nepalese Educators To Acquire Innovative Early Childhood Education Techniques From Israel

A Group Of 14 teachers from Nepal Are Departing For Israel to take part in an early childhood education and development course.

May 25, 2024, 2:57 p.m.

Israel ambassador to Nepal.jpg

Israel Government Offered Scholarship To 14 Nepalese Teachers For An International Course on “Innovative Approaches to Early Child Education and Development.

Hanan Goder Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, said that education is key to the development of the country.

Ambassador Hanan Goder Goldberger emphasized the importance of education in the country's development during a reception program he hosted at the ambassador's residence.

He mentioned that individuals from various countries, such as India, are also participating in the course.

The reception program was hosted by him at his residence to bid farewell to the 14 Nepali Participants of the International Course on “Innovative Approaches to Early Child Education and Development (May 26 – June 7, 2024)”.

He stated that education must be prioritized. Ambassador Goder, who has been actively supporting Nepali students in Israel, mentioned that the participants can gain valuable knowledge during their time in Israel.

The Israeli government has been offering scholarships to Nepalese teachers in Early Child Education and Development for several years, benefiting many Nepali educators.

Israeli ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder at reception.jpg

Kapil Dev Regmi, the Vice President of Shalom Club Nepal, shared his personal experiences of studying in Israel and encouraged new trainers to bring back innovative ideas from their time there.

Ramesh Khanal, the former ambassador of Nepal to the Federal Republic of Germany, who was stationed in Israel during the early stages of establishing the Nepalese Embassy, described Israel as a stunning country with diverse geography.

Khanal, a former diplomat, also emphasized that Israel is a secure and democratic nation. Additionally, during the event, photos of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student, who has been held hostage by Hamas terrorists since last October, and photos of ten Nepalese students, who were killed by Hamas Terrorists, were displayed.

Amabssador goder.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Breakthrough of Second Tunnel At Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway
May 25, 2024
Dengue Cases Found In 57 Districts
May 25, 2024
Vice President Yadav Calls International Support To Release Bipin Joshi From Hamas Captivity
May 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudurpaschim
May 25, 2024
Foreign Secretary Lamsal To Participate In SIDS4 In Antigua
May 24, 2024

More on National

Breakthrough of Second Tunnel At Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 50 minutes ago
Vice President Yadav Calls International Support To Release Bipin Joshi From Hamas Captivity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Lamsal To Participate In SIDS4 In Antigua By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Chief Secretary Aryal Calls For International Cooperation To Cope With Climate Change By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
British Prime Minister Office Organised A Special Ceremony To Mark 100 Anniversary Of Signing Nepal-UK 1923 Treaty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Nepal Government And World Bank Launch $4.6 Million Project to Strengthen Response to Gender-Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Dengue Cases Found In 57 Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2024
ICJ Orders Israel To Halt Operation In Rafah By Agencies May 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Advocates for Climate-Friendly Investments at International Dialogue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's General Election Enters Final Stretch By Agencies May 24, 2024
South Korea, China and Japan to hold summit on Monday in Seoul By Agencies May 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75