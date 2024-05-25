Ambassador Goder Encourages Nepalese Educators To Acquire Innovative Early Childhood Education Techniques From Israel

Israel Government Offered Scholarship To 14 Nepalese Teachers For An International Course on “Innovative Approaches to Early Child Education and Development.

Hanan Goder Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, said that education is key to the development of the country.

Ambassador Hanan Goder Goldberger emphasized the importance of education in the country's development during a reception program he hosted at the ambassador's residence.

He mentioned that individuals from various countries, such as India, are also participating in the course.

The reception program was hosted by him at his residence to bid farewell to the 14 Nepali Participants of the International Course on “Innovative Approaches to Early Child Education and Development (May 26 – June 7, 2024)”.

He stated that education must be prioritized. Ambassador Goder, who has been actively supporting Nepali students in Israel, mentioned that the participants can gain valuable knowledge during their time in Israel.

The Israeli government has been offering scholarships to Nepalese teachers in Early Child Education and Development for several years, benefiting many Nepali educators.

Kapil Dev Regmi, the Vice President of Shalom Club Nepal, shared his personal experiences of studying in Israel and encouraged new trainers to bring back innovative ideas from their time there.

Ramesh Khanal, the former ambassador of Nepal to the Federal Republic of Germany, who was stationed in Israel during the early stages of establishing the Nepalese Embassy, described Israel as a stunning country with diverse geography.

Khanal, a former diplomat, also emphasized that Israel is a secure and democratic nation. Additionally, during the event, photos of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student, who has been held hostage by Hamas terrorists since last October, and photos of ten Nepalese students, who were killed by Hamas Terrorists, were displayed.