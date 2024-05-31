Tamakoshi River Partially Blocked Due To A Dry Landslide Caused By Construction Of Road For Sanima And NASA Hydropower Projects

The construction of roads for the Sanima and NASA hydropower projects has caused a partial blockage in the Tamakoshi River.

A dry landslide occurred while digging a road between Kyalu Khola and Deurali in Vigu Rural Municipality-1, Lamabagar. However, the river is now returning to its normal flow.

The landslide took place around 11 am on Friday morning during the construction of the Nasa Hydro and Sanima Hydro roads in Lamabagar. Chief District Officer Tuvraj Pakharel has confirmed that the Tamakoshi River, which was partially covered by landslides, has resumed its normal flow.

After the incident, 456 MW Tamakoshi Hydropower was shut down causing loss of over a million rupees revenues.

Efforts are underway to rescue tourists who were stranded in the area due to the landslides. Additionally, tourists heading to Lapchi from Lamabagar are being redirected to alternative routes. Memba Tamang, the ward chairman of Vigu Rural Municipality-1, has also confirmed that the Tamakoshi River is flowing normally again.

He mentioned that the elevated dry land was slightly above the Upper Tamakoshi dam site. Approximately 50 individuals, including 25 foreign tourists, who were traveling from Lapchi to Charikot, got stuck because of the landslide.

Rescuing them is proving to be challenging due to the frequent landslides. Tamang stated that attempts are underway to assist those who are stranded as a result of the landslide.

Likewise, tourists heading to Lapchi from Lamabagar are advised to avoid that route. The pathway to Lapchi was severely damaged by landslides, resulting in a loss of communication with Lapchi.

Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Company has consistently alerted Independent Power Producers (IPPs) about the potential catastrophic consequences for the national project. Despite these warnings, Sanima and NASA Hydropower projects persist in recklessly detonating the mountain.