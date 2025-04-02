Myanmar Government says quake death toll tops 2,700, could rise further

Myanmar Government says quake death toll tops 2,700, could rise further

April 2, 2025, 8:05 a.m.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake in central Myanmar has exceeded 2,700.

The country's military said on Tuesday that the quake has killed 2,719 people and injured 4,521. It also said 441 people remain unaccounted for, and warns that the number of deaths could rise.

A 63-year-old woman was reportedly rescued in the capital Naypyitaw on Tuesday after having been trapped under rubble for more than 90 hours.

Rescue operations are making slow progress because the quake affected wide areas and destroyed so many houses.

The quake also collapsed a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok in neighboring Thailand.

Local authorities say at least 13 people were killed and they are unable to contact more than 70 people who are missing.

The authorities have announced that some of the steel reinforcing rods used for the building were substandard.

The Thai government has set up a panel to look into the cause of the collapse. It is asking Japan, which has expertise in disaster prevention measures, to send experts.

Officials in Bangkok say the quake damaged more than 10,000 buildings in the capital.

While officials are inspecting buildings to assess the risks of collapse, residents are worried about aftershocks and other dangers.

Agencies

