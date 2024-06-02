BEEN: At National Level

This effort has been further supported by the recent budget announcement for 2024-2025, made by Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun. For the first time, the budget recognizes the importance of constructing energy-efficient and climate-adaptive buildings.

During his budget speech on May 25, Minister Pun emphasized the need to enhance climate adaptation and energy efficiency in the construction of buildings at the federal, provincial, and local levels.

The implementation of BEEN, a four-year project, has been led by the University of Innsbruck, Austria (UIBK), in collaboration with the Asociación Española de Normalización (UNE), Greentech Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, and MinErgy Pvt Ltd. This project covers 60 municipalities across the Bagmati, Lumbini, and Gandaki Provinces, which represent the four bio-climatic zones in Nepal.

In the past two years, BEEN has successfully advocated for the implementation of energy efficient building practices as a long-term solution for climate adaptation at the local level. Despite the recent surge in extreme temperatures, many people have been quick to install air conditioning units without realizing that this is not a sustainable approach to addressing climate change. However, the announcement made by Finance Minister Pun has the potential to change this trend.

Currently, out of the 60 local governments, 50 are in the final stages of amending their local by-laws to make energy efficiency a mandatory requirement for new constructions. This announcement by the finance minister holds great significance.

The fact that Finance Minister Pun has made this announcement is a testament to the growing relevance and importance of BEEN's approach across all levels of government.

Through close collaboration with various stakeholders, BEEN has been actively promoting climate-responsive building designs and retrofitting, as well as advocating for the use of energy efficient space heating and cooling technologies, resource-efficient building materials, and the integration of renewable energy sources.

BEEN has made significant strides in promoting low-carbon and resource-efficient construction practices within Nepal's construction industry.

By supporting the development, construction, and renovation of environmentally-friendly buildings, BEEN has successfully influenced national policies in a relatively short timeframe.

Despite its brevity, the announcement is poised to have a far-reaching impact on construction practices across all levels. Suyesh Prajapati, Team Leader of the BEEN Project, highlighted the groundbreaking inclusion of energy-efficient building requirements in the annual budget of the Nepal Government. The Finance Minister's explicit policy directive for energy-efficient buildings at federal, provincial, and local government levels marks a pivotal moment in addressing these crucial issues.

BEEN's efforts have been instrumental in advancing the adoption of sustainable construction methods in Nepal's construction sector. Through its support for designing, constructing, and renovating climate-friendly buildings, BEEN has successfully influenced national policies within a relatively short timeframe.

The announcement, though concise, is expected to have a significant impact on construction practices across various levels. Suyesh Prajapati, Team Leader of the BEEN Project, emphasized the groundbreaking inclusion of energy-efficient building requirements in the annual budget of the Nepal Government.

The Finance Minister's clear policy directive for energy-efficient buildings at federal, provincial, and local government levels represents a major policy shift and acknowledgment of the issues raised by the project.

Prajapati stated that BEEN has successfully expanded its energy efficiency agenda from the local level to the national level. Out of the 60 local governments, 50 have already initiated the process of adopting bi-laws that include the energy efficiency agenda.

In order to enhance the technical capabilities of these local governments, BEEN has conducted training sessions for more than 200 technical staff members from these municipalities.

This training aims to facilitate the implementation of the energy efficiency agenda in building constructions. As a result of these efforts, 120 energy efficient buildings have already been constructed in these areas with the support of BEEN. Likewise, BEEN has conducted training sessions for more than 200 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), encompassing various sectors such as designers and brick manufacturers. These enterprises possess the capability to offer energy-efficient services and products.

"We have collaborated with eight enterprises as part of this project, including architectural firms, engineering firms, contractors, renewable energy entrepreneurs, and building materials producers, specifically hollow brick manufacturers. Our focus is on enhancing the capacities of these enterprises in producing Compress Stabilized Earth Blocks," stated Prajapati.

Even prior to the adoption of the national agenda, NABIL bank has already formulated a housing loan package for green construction. Additionally, the bank has announced its commitment to providing concessional loans with lower interest rates for the construction of green houses.

"In light of this, the incorporation of the energy efficiency agenda at the national level holds immense significance," emphasized Prajapati.

Considering the fluctuating temperatures in Nepal, with summers getting hotter and winters getting colder, the adoption of energy efficiency measures becomes highly relevant for the country.

The research findings indicate that the inadequate building space has led to a significant increase in energy usage, with approximately 60 percent of energy being consumed for heating and cooling purposes in modern buildings in Kathmandu.

Prajapati stated, "When discussing climate change and rising temperatures, it is crucial to consider the thermal environment within our homes. Our goal is not only to reduce electricity bills, but also to ensure thermal comfort."

The BEEN project has successfully implemented this agenda in more than 50 municipalities, making a significant impact at the national level. Through rigorous exercises and interactions, BEEN has effectively promoted this agenda on a national scale.

Energy-efficient buildings play a crucial role in grid stabilization. Studies conducted in Europe have revealed that energy consumption by buildings has been a major cause of blackouts. This becomes particularly problematic during peak load periods.

The construction of concrete houses in Terai, Hills, and Himalayan regions has been done without proper guidelines and policies at the national level. This has resulted in the same type of houses being built in both summer and winter areas, which is not ideal. As a consequence, there is an increased consumption of energy to heat houses in some areas and keep them cool in others.

Experts emphasize the importance of considering local weather conditions and utilizing energy-efficient air conditioning systems during the construction of buildings.

With the ongoing rapid urbanization and the construction of new buildings, there is a growing need for policy arrangements that promote the economical and efficient use of energy in these structures.

Nepal has taken a different approach compared to neighboring countries like India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan when it comes to building codes. Recently, local municipalities have started working on developing and enforcing energy-efficient building codes as part of the building construction approval process.

Even though it is still in the early stages, standards have been established to ensure that buildings are constructed in line with climate adaptation and energy efficiency requirements. The Pokhara Metropolitan City and Dhulikhel Municipality have both adopted these standards for the first time during the Municipal Assembly meetings. Pokhara has set a precedent by being the first local level to enforce such standards, which also take into account land use, public health, and other essential facilities.

In order to fulfill its commitment of achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, the government has pledged to implement the National Building Code across all local levels. This initiative aims to reduce coal consumption and air pollution in the brick and cement industries. Additionally, the government is set to revise the urban environment management guidelines by 2025, with the objective of promoting low carbon emissions and climate-adapted urban settlements.

To ensure the success of these efforts, the finance ministries are working closely with 60 local governments in the Bagmati, Lumbini, and Gandaki provinces. One of the key strategies is to reduce the energy consumption of new and reinforced buildings by 25 percent. This will involve developing the capacity of entrepreneurs to construct energy efficient buildings, formulating necessary policies to promote energy efficiency, and attracting banks to increase private investment in this sector.

Suyesh Prajapati, the TI leader of BEE, highlights the importance of these measures. He emphasizes that by implementing these initiatives, Nepal can significantly contribute to reducing its carbon footprint. The statistics from the previous census reveal that over the past decade, more than 1.2 million new houses have been constructed in the country.

Most of the houses are built in urban areas due to the increasing urbanization. The use of building materials that consume a lot of energy, including bricks, contributes to the high carbon footprint of the building sector.

Constructing energy-efficient buildings in metropolitan cities, sub-metropolitan cities, and municipalities can have a positive impact on the economic, social, and environmental sectors.

Research conducted by BEEN has shown that changing the behavior and policies of governments is not only about the cost and size of the changes, but also about the relevance of the agenda and the context. Funded by the European Union through the Switch Asia Project, BEEN is one of the few projects that have the ability to influence both national and local levels of provinces.