Nine Envoys Going For Annapurna Base Camp Trekking

June 2, 2024, 8:03 a.m.

Ambassadors from nine countries are going for a trek in Annapurna Rural Municipality of Kaski on the 74th anniversary of Maurice Herzog's first step on Annapurna I.

The names of one municipality each in Kaski and Myagdi are derived from the name of Annapurna Mountain. The Nepal Tourism Board, Gandaki Province Office, has organised the programme for ambassadors and high-ranking officials of foreign missions to trek from Dhampus to Astam via Dhital on Sunday.

Through the annual programme for the fiscal year 2023/2024, the Gandaki Province Office of the Board is celebrating Annapurna Day with a special event on Sunday and Monday.

While special events are being held in Pokhara, the capital of Gandaki Province, to commemorate the first ascent of the 8,000-metre high peak, Annapurna Rural Municipality in Myagdi is also marking the day. The Annapurna Himal can be climbed from routes in both Kaski and Myagdi.

Naveen Pokharel, head of the Tourism Board Gandaki, said that a statue of Maurice Herzog created by Annapurna Rural Municipality is set to be unveiled in Pokhara and placed at Annapurna Base Camp in Myagdi.

At a press conference organised to provide information about Annapurna Day, Pokharel announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Foreign Secretary Seva Lamsal and ambassadors from the USA, UK, India, China, Israel, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Thailand, and Malaysia will participate in the ceremony.

Three mountaineers who have already climbed Annapurna, Purnima Shrestha, Dawa Yangzum Sherpa and Lakpa Dendi Sherpa, will be honoured at the event. They will also share their climbing experiences during the programme.

The event, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is supported by Pokhara Metropolitan City and the Gandaki Provincial Government.

Distinguished guests attending the ceremony will be offered boating on Phewa Lake and a cable car ride to Sarangkot.

On June 3, 1950, French climbers Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal became the first to summit Annapurna I, one of the world's 8,000-metre peaks.

For the 75th Annapurna Day next year, the renowned book 'Annapurna' by Maurice Herzog will be released in Nepali translation, and Herzog's wife will be invited to the ceremony, said Pokharel.

