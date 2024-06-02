Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

June 2, 2024, 7:36 a.m.

With the partial impact of local wind, westerly disturbance and low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country tonight.

