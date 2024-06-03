Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces

With the partial impact of local wind, westerly disturbance and low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and hilly regions of rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country . Chances of wind gust at one or two place of Lumbini Province,

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and hilly regions of rest of the country .tonight.