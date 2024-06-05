Embassy Of India In Nepal Celebrates The World Environment Day

The Embassy of India in Nepal in collaboration with the Metropolitan Municipality of Lalitpur organized a tree plantation ceremony on 5th June 2024 to celebrate World Environment Day. Nawal Kishor Sah Sudi Minister of Forest and Environment, Government of Nepal, Chribabu Maharjan, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City and the Ambassador of India to Nepal participated in this special plantation drive near Chardham Temple Parisar, Sankata Bridge, Ward No. 1, Lalitpur, Nepal. Several political representatives, government officials, social workers and environment enthusiasts participated in the event, highlighting the shared commitment for the protection and preservation of the environment.

The Ambassador of India to Nepal, in his address, highlighted that the special event had been organized especially on the occasion of the World Environment Day to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment and to encourage individual and collective efforts to safeguard it for future generations. The Minister of Forest and Environment, Government of Nepal, and the Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, in their remarks, emphasized the importance of cooperation and partnerships in protecting the planet for future generations.

150 trees were planted by the participants during the event.