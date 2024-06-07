Cabinet Decisions: PM Prachanda To Visit India To Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is scheduled to visit India to attend the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's, swearing-in ceremony.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday decided to this end, government's spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said.

"A decision is made for the participation of Prime Minister Prachanda in the swearing-in ceremony of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," shared Minister Sharma.

Likewise, the government decided to recall Nepal's ambassadors to India, the USA, the UK, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Malaysia, Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Israel, according to her.

The spokesperson further informed that Narendra Bhandari has been appointed the Chairman of Hetauda Cement Industry Limited and Padam Oli the General Manager of Industrial Estate Management Limited.(RSS)