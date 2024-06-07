Cabinet Decisions: PM Prachanda To Visit India To Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

Cabinet Decisions: PM Prachanda To Visit India To Attend Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

June 7, 2024, 10:42 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is scheduled to visit India to attend the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's, swearing-in ceremony.     

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday decided to this end, government's spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said.     

"A decision is made for the participation of Prime Minister Prachanda in the swearing-in ceremony of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," shared Minister Sharma.     

Likewise, the government decided to recall Nepal's ambassadors to India, the USA, the UK, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Malaysia, Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Israel, according to her.     

The spokesperson further informed that Narendra Bhandari has been appointed the Chairman of Hetauda Cement Industry Limited and Padam Oli the General Manager of Industrial Estate Management Limited.(RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Secretary General’s Engagements In New Delhi And Islamabad
Jun 07, 2024
UN Resident Coordinator Handover Secretary General Invitation To Prime Minister of Nepal For The Summit Of The Future: Meaningful Youth Mobilization A Key Focus Of The Summit
Jun 07, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
Jun 07, 2024
India Built High Impact Community Development Projects In Sunsari District, Nepal
Jun 06, 2024
PM Prachanda And Indian PM Modi Hold Telephonic Talks
Jun 06, 2024

More on National

Secretary General’s Engagements In New Delhi And Islamabad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
UN Resident Coordinator Handover Secretary General Invitation To Prime Minister of Nepal For The Summit Of The Future: Meaningful Youth Mobilization A Key Focus Of The Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
India Built High Impact Community Development Projects In Sunsari District, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
PM Prachanda And Indian PM Modi Hold Telephonic Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Embassy Of India In Nepal Celebrates The World Environment Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Menopause – A Neglected Public Health Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2024
Nepal Loses T20 World Cup Opener To The Netherlands By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2024
South Korea Officially Decides To Fully Suspend military pact with North Korea By Agencies Jun 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2024
‘Mandate is victory of the biggest democracy of the world’, says PM Modi By Agencies Jun 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75