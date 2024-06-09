Chief Justice Shrestha Addressed International Conference In Dhaka

image4.jpeg

Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha delivered a keynote address as the Guest of Honor at the “International Conference on Judiciary Across the Borders: 21st Century Challenges and Experiences from the Himalayas and Beyond” being held in Dhaka.

The program held on 7-8 June 2024.

In his address, Chief Justice Shrstha underscored that the Constitution of Nepal guarantees the right to justice as a fundamental right and judicial independence as a core value. While highlighting the crucial components of judicial reform aimed at enhancing fairness, efficiency, and public trust, he stressed the ongoing preparations to formulate the 5th five-year strategic plan of the Judiciary.

image3.jpeg

He also underlined some significant decisions made by the Supreme Court of Nepal in safeguarding constitutionally guaranteed rights in diverse areas including food security, health rights, and social justice. He reiterated Nepal's commitment to ensuring access to justice through robust legal and institutional mechanisms, with the broader goal of achieving social transformation and establishing an egalitarian society based on the principles of participation and inclusion.

. Chief Justice Shrestha had a meeting with Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justices of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on 7 June. Earlier, he also visited Tungipara, Gopalganj, and paid tribute to the ‘Father of the Nation’ of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chief Justice of Bangladesh hosted dinner in his honour. Law Minister Anisul Huq and Justices of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh were among the guests present on the occasion.

Chief Justice was accompanied by his spouse Ms. Roshani Amatya Shrestha, Registrar Bimal Paudel and Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari during his engagements.

Chief Justice Shrestha is on an official visit to Bangladesh from 6-9 June at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Obaidul Hassan.

