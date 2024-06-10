PM Prachanda Attended The Swearing-in Ceremony Of Indian PM Modi

PM Prachanda Attended The Swearing-in Ceremony Of Indian PM Modi

June 10, 2024, 7:21 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along with other leaders from South Asia.

Prime minister Prachanda left Nepal on Sunday to attend the ceremony at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Dahal is likely to held bilateral talk with Indian Prime Minister Modi and other high level officials in New Delhi today.

Upon reaching New Delhi-based Indira Gandhi International Airport today, Prime Minister Prachanda was received by special representatives of the Government of India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India.

3 (4).jpg

Modi, who has been appointed the Prime Minister of India for the third term on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is scheduled to take an oath of office and secrecy this evening. Following the swearing-in ceremony of Modi, Prime Minister Prachanda will meet his Indian counterpart, according to the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by his daughter and private secretary Ganga Dahal, Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, and other senior government officials during the visit. He is scheduled to return home on Monday.

