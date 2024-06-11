Russia Thanks China For Staying Away From Ukraine Peace Summit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed his gratitude to China for not attending a Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland, in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Lavrov and Wang met on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers that kicked off on Monday in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The peace conference this week is aimed at laying the groundwork for a peace plan proposed by Ukraine. Moscow denounced the conference, as it is being held without Russia's participation. China last month announced its intention not to attend the gathering.

Russia's foreign ministry quoted Lavrov as telling Wang that Moscow is grateful for Beijing's balanced and consistent approach to the crisis in Ukraine.

Lavrov also criticized the organizers of the peace conference for not considering Russia's equitable participation.

Wang stressed that China fully supports Russia's role as the BRICS chair, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Wang said China will work with Russia to promote the unity and self-improvement of Global South nations.

Wang reaffirmed China's stance that the country will work to strengthen cooperation with emerging and developing countries under the BRICS framework in a bid to counter Western nations.