Russia Thanks China For Staying Away From Ukraine Peace Summit

Russia Thanks China For Staying Away From Ukraine Peace Summit

June 11, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed his gratitude to China for not attending a Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland, in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Lavrov and Wang met on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers that kicked off on Monday in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The peace conference this week is aimed at laying the groundwork for a peace plan proposed by Ukraine. Moscow denounced the conference, as it is being held without Russia's participation. China last month announced its intention not to attend the gathering.

Russia's foreign ministry quoted Lavrov as telling Wang that Moscow is grateful for Beijing's balanced and consistent approach to the crisis in Ukraine.

Lavrov also criticized the organizers of the peace conference for not considering Russia's equitable participation.

Wang stressed that China fully supports Russia's role as the BRICS chair, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Wang said China will work with Russia to promote the unity and self-improvement of Global South nations.

Wang reaffirmed China's stance that the country will work to strengthen cooperation with emerging and developing countries under the BRICS framework in a bid to counter Western nations.

Agencies

Modi Sworn In For Third Term As Prime Minister With Reduced BJP Strength
Jun 10, 2024
Ukraine Faces Summer Power Shortages With Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities
Jun 09, 2024
South Korea Officially Decides To Fully Suspend military pact with North Korea
Jun 05, 2024
‘Mandate is victory of the biggest democracy of the world’, says PM Modi
Jun 04, 2024
Ceasefire Deal 'Incomplete': Netanyahu
Jun 04, 2024

More on International

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
Ukraine Faces Summer Power Shortages With Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
South Korea Officially Decides To Fully Suspend military pact with North Korea By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago
Ceasefire Deal 'Incomplete': Netanyahu By Agencies 1 week ago
North Korea Says It Will Temporarily Stop Sending Trash-filled Balloons By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Stall As Gazans Await Aid By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line completed. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.1200 Billion Remittance In The Last 10 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024
IFAD And IOM Celebrated The Vital Contributions Of Migration In Supporting Nepali Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2024
PM Prachanda Attended The Swearing-in Ceremony Of Indian PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2024
Modi Sworn In For Third Term As Prime Minister With Reduced BJP Strength By Agencies Jun 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75