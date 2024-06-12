DoHM Begins Flood Forecasting Service

DoHM Begins Flood Forecasting Service

June 12, 2024, 7:05 a.m.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has started a flood forecasting service for this year from Tuesday, with the onset of the monsoon in Nepal on June 10.

Rajan Pokharel, Deputy Director General at the DHM, said that with the arrival of the monsoon in the eastern part of Koshi Province, the Flood Forecasting Division under the DHM started flood forecast to alert people about possible flood risk in their nearby river systems.

“There are 23 points of flood forecasting covering all the large, medium, and small rivers within 77 districts. The three-day forecast will be provided covering all the forecasting points daily,” Pokharel said.

According to Pokharel, there will be four signs on the forecasting map – red indicates a very high risk of flood, orange indicates high risk, yellow indicates medium risk, and green indicates low risk. Pokharel said that DHM also provides the 1,155 toll-free service to query more about possible floods, and it will be open all day round.

The flood forecasting services started in 2016. “Since the start of the flood forecasting services, the mortality has decreased to a few from three digits. It helps people to know the risks of floods and helps them relocate from the risk zone,” he said.

These days, more casualties have been caused by landslides than by floods, he added.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Monsoon Active In Koshi Province
Jun 12, 2024
Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line completed.
Jun 11, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.1200 Billion Remittance In The Last 10 Months
Jun 11, 2024
UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire
Jun 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki
Jun 11, 2024

More on News

Modi Sworn In For Third Term As Prime Minister With Reduced BJP Strength By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
PM Prachanda To Pay An Official Visit to India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
‘Mandate is victory of the biggest democracy of the world’, says PM Modi By Agencies 1 week ago
Prem Singh Tamang-led SKM returns to power in Sikkim with a landslide victory By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Defence Minister Paid Tributes To Kalu Pande By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal Addressed SIDS4 Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

IFAD/MOICS’ RERP-SAMRIDDHI : Success of Three Returnee Migrants-Operated Cooperatives By Keshab Poudel Jun 12, 2024
Blinken Urges Netanyahu, Opposition Leaders To Agree To Gaza Ceasefire By Agencies Jun 12, 2024
Putin To Visit North Korea By Agencies Jun 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Monsoon Active In Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 12, 2024
Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line completed. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.1200 Billion Remittance In The Last 10 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75