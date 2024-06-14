Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madhesh Provinces With Light To Moderate Rain At Few Places Of Hilly Region

With the impact of monsoon in eastern Nepal, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province, and rest of the country.

