President Paudel Interacts With The Diplomatic Community and Nepali Diaspora in Geneva

June 15, 2024, 8:16 p.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel attended a reception hosted by. Ram Prasad Subedi, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva today.

President had a brief interaction with the members of Nepali Diaspora community, Heads of International Organizations and Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Geneva.

The President interacted with the Director General of International Labour Organization Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director General of World Trade Organization Dr. Ngozi Okokjo-Iweala, Secretary General of International Telecommunication Union Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, among others.

The reception saw an encouraging participation of about two hundred guests comprising Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives, Heads of Delegation, and the Heads of the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva as well as the members of Nepali community, Non-resident Nepalis Association of Switzerland, and Nepalis working in various international organizations in Switzerland, businesspersons, academia, students, researchers, media persons, and the friends of Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations and Other International organizations in Geneva, the President is scheduled to depart from Geneva to Berlin in the morning tomorrow

