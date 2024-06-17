Krishnaman Pradhan's Recommendation To The Election Commissioner

Krishnaman Pradhan's Recommendation To The Election Commissioner

June 17, 2024, 8:48 a.m.

Krishnaman Pradhan has been recommended as the Commissioner of the Election Commission.

Council Member Deputy Speaker Indira Rana informed that the Constitutional Council meeting held on Sunday recommended the Commissioner to Pradhan.

Having gained expertise in good governance and electoral system, he was the executive director of Nepal Law Society for 24 years continuously.

He graduated in Political Science from Tribhuvan University and was active in the movement of women's society and various campaigns.

He was also active in the election monitoring organization GEOC and the Constitutional Monitoring Group.

He is also a member of the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL). He is also a member of the National Judicial Institute.

The council chaired by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has opposition party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Speaker Narayan Dahal, Chief Justice Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha and Deputy Speaker Rana as members.

