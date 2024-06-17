Nepali Embassy Hosted A Reception In Honor Of President Paudel in Berlin

The Nepali Embassy based in Berlin, Germany on Sunday hosted a reception in honour of President Ramchandra Paudel who is on a visit to Germany.

On the occasion, the President said that a one-time Nepali is ever a Nepali urging them not to forget their soil and motherland wherever they are. "I would like to call upon all Nepalis to contribute to the country's economic development through the use of knowledge, skills and technology they have learned", President Paudel said.

He recalled that he had appealed to the international community to respect labour and social justice issues in his address to the Conference of International Labour Organization.

Noting that mitigating negative impacts of climate change is a common challenge in today's world, he stressed the need for developed countries to help developing ones mitigate the impact, especially those not responsible for it.

On the occasion, President Paudel was received by Ambassador of Nepal to Germany Ramkaji Khadka as well as Non-Resident Nepalis there. On the occasion, Ambassador Khadka briefed the President about the multi-dimensional aspects of German-Nepal relations, development and cooperation.

He also briefed about the situation of Nepalis in Germany, their work and problems and the cooperation and coordination being carried out by the Embassy, according to the President's Personal Secretariat.

On the occasion, President Paudel was felicitated on behalf of the Non-Resident Nepali Association based in Germany. Earlier on Sunday afternoon, President Paudel had visited the institutes carrying out science, technology and research in the field of climate change in Germany.

President Paudel arrived in Berlin on Saturday night after wrapping up his visit to Switzerland. At the friendly invitation of the President of Germany, he arrived in the capital Berlin after completing his visit to Switzerland. President Paudel will hold an official meeting with his German counterpart Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier today.

Nepali Muslims Are Celebrating Bakra-Eid Today

People from the Muslim community will celebrate Bakra-Eid, one of the biggest festivals of Muslims, by exchanging greetings and offering prayers at mosques today.T

his festival is also called Eid-al-Adha and commemorates the readiness of Abraham to sacrifice his son to honour his God’s command. It falls on the 70th day after Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

On this day, Muslims visit mosques and madrasas and offer prayers to Allah, recite Namaj and exchange greetings. They also observe a stringent dawn-to-dusk Roja (fast).

The government has declared public holiday for tomorrow to celebrate the festival during which Muslims sacrifice goats, camels and buffaloes to Allah. The sacrificed animal is divided into three parts; for the needy, neighbours and the family.The festival coincides with the Haj pilgrimage in Mecca and is celebrated for three days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said the Bakra Eid (Eid Al-Adha) has remained spectacular in prospering Nepal's religious diversity and enabling culture of tolerance and collaboration.

In a message of best wishes today on the occasion of Bakra Eid, the great festival of Islam religious people, Prime Minister Dahal said the festivals, including Bakra Eid are not the festival of particular community but have been established as national festival for Nepali community and Nepal having multiethnic, multilingual multicultural characters.

Stating that each festival has its own historical and special significance, pm Dahal said that festivals have been developed and established through the combined process of experience, education and knowledge gained by the human race during the course of life.

He expressed the belief that this festival, which is celebrated as a festival of mutual goodwill, would contribute to promoting social unity and harmony among all Nepalis and inspire in the national campaign to build national unity, prosperous and prosperous Nepal.

Prime Minister Dahal hoped that this festival would help in building a just and prosperous society by maintaining mutual unity, tolerance and harmony among all Nepalis.

He wished for happiness, peace and prosperity to all Nepali Muslim sisters and brothers at home and abroad. (RSS)