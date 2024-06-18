The Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka reaffirms Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to SAARC

The Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka reaffirms Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to SAARC

June 18, 2024, 8:18 a.m.

The Secretary General of SAARC Ambassador Golam Sarwar, visited Sri Lanka from 10-14 June 2024. During the visit, Secretary General Sarwar paid courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry on 14 June 2024 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo.

Discussions focused on ways to further enhance the SAARC process. The Secretary General provided an update on ongoing initiatives and the challenges of SAARC, seeking Sri Lanka’s support for advancing and further energising the process.

Moreover, he sought the guidance of the Minister, recognizing his esteemed position as a member of the SAARC Council of Ministers, in propelling the SAARC process forward. Foreign Minister Sabry, acknowledging the progress achieved and appreciating the Secretary General for his efforts, underscored the need for the Association to take further strides in strengthening regional cooperation.

image_123650291 (1).JPG

Recognizing the significant potential of SAARC as a regional forum, Minister Sabry emphasized its capacity to facilitate extensive regional cooperation in mutually agreed-upon domains and assured Srilanka's unflinching commitment for the SAARC process.

He stressed the imperative of devising strategies to enhance SAARC's relevance, thereby garnering widespread support from the populace across the region. The Secretary General provided assurance of his commitment to meet the expectations of the Member States and uphold the high standards set by his predecessors in fulfilling his duties and responsibilities.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FAO And AFU Signed MoU To Strengthen Agriculture Research And Development
Jun 18, 2024
President Paudel Held Official Meeting With German President Dr. Steinmeier
Jun 18, 2024
WB Senior MD Trotsenberg Calls On Finance Minister Pun
Jun 18, 2024
WB's Senior MD Trotsenburg Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda
Jun 18, 2024
Australia, China Hold Fence-mending Talks
Jun 18, 2024

More on National

FAO And AFU Signed MoU To Strengthen Agriculture Research And Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 22 minutes ago
President Paudel Held Official Meeting With German President Dr. Steinmeier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 5 minutes ago
IFAD/MoICS: RERP SAMRIDDHI Empowering Women Through Skills By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 5 hours ago
Krishnaman Pradhan's Recommendation To The Election Commissioner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
CPPCC Vice Chairman Bater And PM Prachada Discussed Bilateral Relations And Mutual Cooperation Issues By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
IFAD/MoICS: Commercialization of Agriculture Reintegrates and Retunes Migrants By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

FROM STATEHOOD TO REGIONHOOD: Expediting Nepal-Bangladesh Power Trade By Prabal Adhikari Jun 18, 2024
WB Senior MD Trotsenberg Calls On Finance Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
WB's Senior MD Trotsenburg Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
Australia, China Hold Fence-mending Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
Putin Set To Meet With Kim By Agencies Jun 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75