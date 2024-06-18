The Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka reaffirms Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to SAARC

The Secretary General of SAARC Ambassador Golam Sarwar, visited Sri Lanka from 10-14 June 2024. During the visit, Secretary General Sarwar paid courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry on 14 June 2024 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo.

Discussions focused on ways to further enhance the SAARC process. The Secretary General provided an update on ongoing initiatives and the challenges of SAARC, seeking Sri Lanka’s support for advancing and further energising the process.

Moreover, he sought the guidance of the Minister, recognizing his esteemed position as a member of the SAARC Council of Ministers, in propelling the SAARC process forward. Foreign Minister Sabry, acknowledging the progress achieved and appreciating the Secretary General for his efforts, underscored the need for the Association to take further strides in strengthening regional cooperation.

Recognizing the significant potential of SAARC as a regional forum, Minister Sabry emphasized its capacity to facilitate extensive regional cooperation in mutually agreed-upon domains and assured Srilanka's unflinching commitment for the SAARC process.

He stressed the imperative of devising strategies to enhance SAARC's relevance, thereby garnering widespread support from the populace across the region. The Secretary General provided assurance of his commitment to meet the expectations of the Member States and uphold the high standards set by his predecessors in fulfilling his duties and responsibilities.