President Paudel Held Official Meeting With German President Dr. Steinmeier

Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal and Dr. Frank Walter Steinmeier, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, held the Official Bilateral Meeting at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin.

President Paudel is currently in an official visit to Federal Republic of Germany. During the official meeting between President Paudel and President Steinmeier, both leaders discussed on issues of mutual interest and development.

Federal Republic of Germany is a major development partner of Nepal proving financial support to Nepal in various sectors including energy, agriculture and other areas.