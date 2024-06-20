Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

June 20, 2024, 7:54 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in eastern Nepal, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province and Gandaki Province

There will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly region of Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

