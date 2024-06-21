Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh and Lumbini, Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki

June 21, 2024, 7:37 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, local wind and westerly disturbance in rest of Nepal along with partial impact of low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be partly cloudy to mostly clear in the hilly areas of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, and in the rest of the areas, the weather will remain mainly clear. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, a few in Madhesh and Lumbini provinces and one or two places in the remaining areas.

There will be mostly clear in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, partial to mostly cloudy in Lumbini province. Light to moderate rain with thundershower/lightning is likely at some places of Gandaki, few places of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Lumbini and one or two places of rest of the region. Also, there is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places of Gandaki province tonight.

