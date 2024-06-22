Nepal Imports Worth Rs. 1,453 Billion Against Export of Rs. 139 Billion

Nepal Imports Worth Rs. 1,453 Billion Against Export of Rs. 139 Billion

June 22, 2024, 8:57 a.m.

Nepal imported goods worth Rs. 150 billion in a month.. According to the trade statistics made public by the Department of Customs on Friday, goods worth Rs. 150.35 billion were imported from May 14 to June 14 of the current fiscal year writes Laxman Kafle in The Rising Nepal.

The country imported goods worth Rs. 1,453.70 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year 2023/24.

Goods worth Rs. 1,303.35 billion were imported during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year. In the meantime, the country exported goods Rs. 13.09 billion in a month from May 14 to June 14.

Likewise, in the first 11 months of the current fiscal, Nepal exported goods worth Rs. 139.26 billion.

According to the report, the country's foreign trade has decreased marginally during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year 2023/24. Foreign trade has decreased by 1.95 per cent to Rs. 1,592.96 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Decline in both exports and imports contributed to a fall in foreign trade.

Imports have decreased by 1.84 per cent during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year. The country imported goods worth Rs. 1,480.98 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

Agencies

Torrential Rains Kill More Than 50 In Southern China
Jun 22, 2024
PM Prachanda Informed Parliament About President Poudel’s Recent Visit
Jun 21, 2024
Hezbollah Incursion Into Israel Feared As Two Sides Continue Hostile Exchanges
Jun 21, 2024
Russia Does Not Rule Out Supplying Arms To North Korea: Putin
Jun 21, 2024
Flood Threats 2300 Households In Southern Jhapa
Jun 20, 2024

More on Economy

Seven Financial Institutions Agree To Invest 11.13 Billion To Construct 66.30 MW Middle Kali Gandaki Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 41 minutes ago
There Is A Lot Of Potential For Investment In Nepal: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
132 kV Sandhikharka-Tamghas Transmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Prime Minister Prachanda Inaugurated World Bank’s IDA Meeting In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
WB Senior MD Trotsenberg Calls On Finance Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
WB's Senior MD Trotsenburg Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Torrential Rains Kill More Than 50 In Southern China By Agencies Jun 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2024
IFAD/MoICS: Sustainable Operations of MRCs In Dhankuta By Keshab Poudel Jun 21, 2024
USAID’s KISAN II Project Boosts Nepal’s Farming Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2024
PM Prachanda Informed Parliament About President Poudel’s Recent Visit By Agencies Jun 21, 2024
Hezbollah Incursion Into Israel Feared As Two Sides Continue Hostile Exchanges By Agencies Jun 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75