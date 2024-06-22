Nepal Imports Worth Rs. 1,453 Billion Against Export of Rs. 139 Billion

Nepal imported goods worth Rs. 150 billion in a month.. According to the trade statistics made public by the Department of Customs on Friday, goods worth Rs. 150.35 billion were imported from May 14 to June 14 of the current fiscal year writes Laxman Kafle in The Rising Nepal.

The country imported goods worth Rs. 1,453.70 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year 2023/24.

Goods worth Rs. 1,303.35 billion were imported during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year. In the meantime, the country exported goods Rs. 13.09 billion in a month from May 14 to June 14.

Likewise, in the first 11 months of the current fiscal, Nepal exported goods worth Rs. 139.26 billion.

According to the report, the country's foreign trade has decreased marginally during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year 2023/24. Foreign trade has decreased by 1.95 per cent to Rs. 1,592.96 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Decline in both exports and imports contributed to a fall in foreign trade.

Imports have decreased by 1.84 per cent during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year. The country imported goods worth Rs. 1,480.98 billion in the same period last fiscal year.