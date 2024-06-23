Ambassador Oli Presents Letters Of Credence

Nepali Ambassador to Thailand Dhan Bahadur Oli presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand amidst a special ceremony held at the Amphorn Royal Palace.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Oli received an audience with His Majesty the King and conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes from President Ramchandra Paudel for good health and happiness of His Majesty the King and for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The Ambassador mentioned that Nepal and Thailand enjoy close and friendly relations, which so happily subsist between the two Government and Peoples, bound by common culture and shared values historically and demonstrating support for each other in regional and international forum. Strong linkages between the peoples of Nepal and Thailand dates back to ancient times with the flourishing of Buddhism, he said.

Ambassador Oli conveyed the wish of the President of Nepal to welcome His Majesty the King in the birthplace of Lord Buddha, Lumbini and the capital city of the Maharaja Rajarshi Janaka, Janakpur, Nepal at the convenient time of His Majesty the King.

His Majesty the King welcomed Ambassador Oli to the Kingdom of Thailand to assume his new post and wished him success in his assignment. His Majesty the King asked the Ambassador to convey warm greetings to the the President of Nepal and best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana was present during Credentials presentation ceremony.