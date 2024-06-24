Four Killed In Ukraine Missile Attack On Crimea, Russia Says

Four Killed In Ukraine Missile Attack On Crimea, Russia Says

June 24, 2024, 7:57 a.m.

Russia-installed authorities of Sevastopol in Ukraine's southern region of Crimea say a Ukrainian missile strike on the port city has left four people dead and 144 others wounded. Russia claims to have annexed Crimea in 2014.

The Russian defense ministry says in a statement that the attack shortly after midday on Sunday involved five ATACMS missiles supplied by the United States to Ukraine.

The ministry says Russian air defense units intercepted four of the missiles equipped with cluster warheads but the fifth one exploded in mid-air.

The ministry says Washington is mostly responsible for the deliberate missile strike as it delivered the weapons to Ukraine. It adds that Ukraine is also to blame as the attack was launched from its territory.

The Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, is reportedly capable of precision strikes. US media outlets report that missiles launched by the system have a range of about 300 kilometers.

Agencies

Japan's Emperor, Empress Arrive In Britain
Jun 23, 2024
Nepal Imports Worth Rs. 1,453 Billion Against Export of Rs. 139 Billion
Jun 22, 2024
Torrential Rains Kill More Than 50 In Southern China
Jun 22, 2024
PM Prachanda Informed Parliament About President Poudel’s Recent Visit
Jun 21, 2024
Hezbollah Incursion Into Israel Feared As Two Sides Continue Hostile Exchanges
Jun 21, 2024

More on International

Japan's Emperor, Empress Arrive In Britain By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Torrential Rains Kill More Than 50 In Southern China By Agencies 2 days ago
Hezbollah Incursion Into Israel Feared As Two Sides Continue Hostile Exchanges By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Russia Does Not Rule Out Supplying Arms To North Korea: Putin By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Putin, Kim pledge to provide military support in new treaty By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Putin Arrives In North Korea By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

IFAD/MoICS/SAMRIDDHI Empowering Communities Through Financial Inclusion By Keshab Poudel Jun 24, 2024
220 kV Substation In Barhabise Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places OfMadhesh, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2024
Nepal Can Achieve 7 Percent In GDP Growth: Finance Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2024
Do Not Talk Too Much Negatively About Nepal!-Success Or Failure Of Nepal: Is It An Economic Problem? - By Shanker Man Singh Jun 23, 2024
Dr. Ram Prasad Dhital Appointed As Chairperson of Electricity Regulatory Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75