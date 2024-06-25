Secretary General addresses ACD Ministerial Meeting

Secretary General addresses ACD Ministerial Meeting

June 25, 2024, 10:23 a.m.

The Secretary General of SAARC Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar addressed the Nineteenth Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Member States of Asia Cooperation Dialogue being held in Tehran.

In his statement, Ambassador Sarwar made a point that regional cooperation is more of a necessity than a choice for greater prosperity of Asia. The cost of lack of cooperation or less cooperation will be much higher than our imagination, he said, this has become more true today, especially because we face more challenges than ever before.

In his remarks, the Secretary General stated that as the largest and most populated continent of the Earth, Asia had always enjoyed a rich history and cultural diversity. He further stated that abound with a third of the Earth's landmass and almost two thirds of the world population, mostly young and energetic, Asia today is a promising combination of economic strength, demography and unique value system that accords primacy to social well-being over individual, self-centered pursuits.

ACD3.jpg

Underlining that the establishment of ACD in 2002 marked a historic development, providing a common forum for dialogue for the countries in Asia in forming a prosperous Asian Community through active collaboration in different areas, the Secretary General expressed his confidence that this Ministerial Meeting would add further momentum to the implementation of the “ACD Blueprint-2030”.

Ambassador Sarwar defined SAARC as essentially a people-centric organization, created to promote the welfare of the people and to improve their quality of life through regional cooperation. The Secretary General stated, SAARC today encompasses every sphere of development activities having bearing on the lives and livelihood of the people of South Asia.

In the quest of a fruitful journey towards effective regional integration, SAARC is always eager to learn from other regional and international organizations with similar aims and purposes, the Secretary General said, SAARC and ACD have common objectives and their initiatives complement each other, thereby spurring the possibility of active engagement between the two organizations.

The Ministerial Meeting was presided by His Excellency Dr. Ali Bagheri, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Ministers of Foreign Affairs, State Ministers, Foreign Secretaries and Secretaries of ACD Member States led their respective delegation to the Meeting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Save the Children Organizes Learning and Sharing Event to Discuss Results of Global Fund Grant
Jun 25, 2024
Investment Of Rs 9 Billion Raised For Mid-Kaligandaki Hydro Project
Jun 25, 2024
Chinese Vice Minister And PM Prachanda Discussed Bilateral Relations
Jun 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely At Some Places Of Madhesh, Bagmati And Koshi
Jun 25, 2024
Dr. Dhital, Chairman of Electricity Regulatory Commission, took oath before Energy Minister Basnet
Jun 24, 2024

More on National

Save the Children Organizes Learning and Sharing Event to Discuss Results of Global Fund Grant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours ago
Chinese Vice Minister And PM Prachanda Discussed Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
IFAD/MoICS/SAMRIDDHI Empowering Communities Through Financial Inclusion By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 6 hours ago
Ambassador Oli Presents Letters Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
IFAD/MoICS: Sustainable Operations of MRCs In Dhankuta By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 20 hours ago
USAID’s KISAN II Project Boosts Nepal’s Farming Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Investment Of Rs 9 Billion Raised For Mid-Kaligandaki Hydro Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2024
Russia Summons US Ambassador Over Crimea Attack By Agencies Jun 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely At Some Places Of Madhesh, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2024
Dr. Dhital, Chairman of Electricity Regulatory Commission, took oath before Energy Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2024
220 kV Substation In Barhabise Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2024
Four Killed In Ukraine Missile Attack On Crimea, Russia Says By Agencies Jun 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75