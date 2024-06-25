Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely At Some Places Of Madhesh, Bagmati And Koshi

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely At Some Places Of Madhesh, Bagmati And Koshi

June 25, 2024, 8:17 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Mostly cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Save the Children Organizes Learning and Sharing Event to Discuss Results of Global Fund Grant
Jun 25, 2024
Secretary General addresses ACD Ministerial Meeting
Jun 25, 2024
Investment Of Rs 9 Billion Raised For Mid-Kaligandaki Hydro Project
Jun 25, 2024
Chinese Vice Minister And PM Prachanda Discussed Bilateral Relations
Jun 25, 2024
Dr. Dhital, Chairman of Electricity Regulatory Commission, took oath before Energy Minister Basnet
Jun 24, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places OfMadhesh, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh and Lumbini, Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Is Likely To See More Rain From Today As Monsoon Is Likely To Enter Bagmati Province By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Save the Children Organizes Learning and Sharing Event to Discuss Results of Global Fund Grant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2024
Secretary General addresses ACD Ministerial Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2024
Investment Of Rs 9 Billion Raised For Mid-Kaligandaki Hydro Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2024
Chinese Vice Minister And PM Prachanda Discussed Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2024
Russia Summons US Ambassador Over Crimea Attack By Agencies Jun 25, 2024
Dr. Dhital, Chairman of Electricity Regulatory Commission, took oath before Energy Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75