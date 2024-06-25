Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely At Some Places Of Madhesh, Bagmati And Koshi

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Mostly cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.