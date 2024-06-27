Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan

June 27, 2024, 8:33 a.m.

Nepal and China have reached an understanding to finalise and sign the BRI implementation plan at the earliest.

The understanding was made during the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Chinese vice minister of foreign affairs of the People's Republic of China at the Foreign Ministry in Singha Durbar on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, discussions centred on Nepal-China relations, mutual interests, and cooperation projects.

DPM Shrestha expressed gratitude for China's support in Nepal's development efforts and expressed confidence in continued collaboration in the future.

He also expressed happiness over the successful conclusion of the 16th meeting of Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism and its decision to establish a ministerial level consultative mechanism.

In response, Vice Foreign Minister of China, Sun, lauded Nepal's firm commitment to One China Principle, and expressed commitment for continued Chinese assistance for Nepal's socio-economic development.

During his three-day visit to Nepal, Vice Minister Sun Weidong attended the 16th meeting of the Nepal-China Foreign Secretary-level Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism leading the Chinese delegation. He departed for Beijing on Wednesday.

