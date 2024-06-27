Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu organizes Essay And Speech Competition

The Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu has organized an essay writing and speech competition 2023/24 today.

According to a press release of the Embassy of Pakistan, it has organized award giving ceremonies of 11th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Essay Writing Competition and 7th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Speech Competition. Prof. Dr. Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor, Kathmandu University was Chief Guest. He gave awards to the students.

This year, the topic of Essay Writing competition was “Regional Connectivity is Essence of the Economic Development and Social Uplift - Prospects for South Asian Countries”. Students securing first, second and third position in the Essay Writing Competition were presented gold, silver and bronze medals along with Souvenir and cash prizes. The next twelve best students were also presented with special cash prizes.

In their speeches, both male and female students, passionately advocated on indispensable “Role of Women in Economic Development of South Asia”. Top three adjudicated students were given medals along with Souvenirs & cash prizes. The next thirteen best students also received Souvenirs & cash prizes. A good number of Nepalese students from 35 Higher Secondary School to University students participated in the two competitions. The competitions were concluded in phased manner over last two weeks in this event.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Bhola Thapa appreciated Pakistan for its continued support and advancing technical support especially in the field of education. He expressed hope that Pakistan’s support would go a long way in reminding the youth of the two countries about shared vision; an educated youths is beneficial for all. He lauded that a sizeable alumni of Pakistan was contributing to Nepal’s development.

Ambassador Abrar H Hashmi in his concluding remarks appreciated the students for their critical thinking on important issues. The Ambassador stated that imbibing, solution based, and forward-looking thinking process in students was vital for the future and termed youth interaction between the two countries as the abiding bridge.

The two competitions have been held consecutively for last 7 and 11 years respectively which have become very popular among the Nepali youths and attract the brightest students from all over the country.