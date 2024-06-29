Japanese Government Provides Support To Improve Water Supply Project In Biratnagar

Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for the Improvement of Water Supply Project in Biratnagar

June 29, 2024, 9:31 a.m.

3. IMG_1075.jpeg

The Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for the Improvement of Water Supply Project in Biratnagar was held. Takahiro TAMURA, Charge d'affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan attended the ceremony.

The Government of Japan has extended 2.541 billion Japanese Yen grant assistance to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the project under Japan’s Official Development Assistance.

Under this Grant Assistance, the Project will construct a new water supply pump station and rehabilitate three others, consisting of overhead tanks, water treatment plants, reservoirs, operation facilities and intake wells.

The project will also include installation of water transmission and distribution networks and training to ensure the supply of quality drinking water to the population of Biratnagar.

The components of this project will have the capacity to filter 1.5 thousand liters of water per day and are expected to be completed by 2028.

2. IMG_1055.jpeg

On the occasion, Tamura, Charge d'affaires ad interim expressed his hope that the project will contribute to improving the quality of life and revitalizing the region by providing safe water.

He also emphasized the importance of the relevant authorities' positive efforts towards the success of the project, in order to ensure that the Nepali people can benefit from it.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this Project will be a symbolic landmark for the socio-economic development of Biratnagar and will contribute to further deepen the relationship between Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

