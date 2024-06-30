Landslides Claim More Than 10 In Different Districts, Five Killed In Gulmi Lanslides

At least nine people have died, and several others have been injured in landslides across various districts of the country within past 24 hours.

Continuous rainfall caused five deaths in Gulmi, two in Syangja, and two in Baglung within the period.

A landslide in Gulmi has resulted in the death of five members of the same family. Due to continuous rainfall since Friday night, a landslide with rocks and mud fell on the house of Bhesh Bahadur Kami at Arje Kadelpata of Malika Rural Municipality-6, burying the two-story tin-roof house and killing all five members of the family.

All five individuals were buried by the landslide, and a rescue team comprising locals and security personnel managed to retrieve them. The bodies have been taken to Gulmi Hospital for post-mortem and then handed over to the relatives, Pokharel informed.

Krishna Prasad Sharma, Chief District Officer of Gulmi, assured that relief would be provided within a couple of days. He urged the residents of the district to remain alert, as incidents of floods and landslides might escalate during the rainy season. He said that the security agencies in the district are standby for immediate rescue operations, considering potential disaster events. Most of the rural dirt roads in the district have been obstructed due to the incessant rainfall..

Similarly, our Syangja correspondent Arjun Kafle reported that a mother and her daughter were killed after being buried in her one-storey house with a tin roof due to a landslide.

Likewise, a buffalo in a shed near the house also perished. Two days ago, the swollen Andhikhola River swept away Surya Prasad Bhandari, 35, of Putalibazar Municipality-14, resulting in his death.

Similarly, a landslide in Baglung has buried a house, resulting in the death of two people and injuring two others. The deceased have been identified as Prem BK, 55, and his wife Basanti BK, 50, from Bisouni of Galkot Municipality-8.

The landslide injured Prem's daughter-in-law Kumari and grandson Shishir, according to Bijay Yadav, Information Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Baglung.

A landslide in the northeastern region of Bajura, in Kotichowk of Himali Rural Municipality-2, killed seventy goats.

The landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall last Sunday night, buried a goat shed, resulting in the death of 70 goats, said local Gorkha Raj Bohara. The sudden landslide buried the shed, which housed 80 goats, leaving only 10 goats unharmed.