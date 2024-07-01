Japanese ODA Provides Financial Support To The Project On Improvement of Water Supply Project in Biratnagar Metropolitan City

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the ‘Project for the Improvement of Water Supply in Biratnagar’ under Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA)was held today amidst an official ceremony in Biratnagar Metropolitan City, Devkota Chowk, inside the premise of the Nepal Water Supply Corporation (NWSC).

Minister Rajendra Kumar Rai, Minister of Water Supply graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and laid the foundation stone of the Project. Shilpa Niraula Karki, Deputy Mayor, Biratnagar Metropolitan City, Suresh Acharya, Secretary of Ministry of Water Supply, Takahiro Tamura, Charge d'affaires ad interim, Embassy of Japan, OKUBO Akimitsu, Chief Representative, JICA Nepal, Gunakhar Bhushal, Chairperson, Nepal Water Supply Corporation, other distinguished ministers from the province, mayors, and deputy mayors, were also present during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Minister Rai expressed special appreciation towards Government of Japan and JICA for its support in constructing this landmark project, and stated his belief that this project will immensely upgrade and improve the water supply facilities, enhance the living standard for the people of Biratnagar City ultimately contributing to the development of social and economic infrastructure of the city.

JICA signed a Grant agreement with the Government of Nepal in Kathmandu on March 2022, to provide grant aid of up to 2.541 billion yen for “The Project for the Improvement of Water Supply in Biratnagar.”

This project aims to enhance the living standard for the people of Biratnagar City by renovating and expanding the water supply facilities, thereby broadening the water supply area in Biratnagar City. In addition, this Project aims to contribute not only to the achievement of SDGs Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation) but also to Goal 3 (good health and well-being).

Despite being the densely populated industrial city and the capital of KoshiProvince, the city lacks adequate and potable water supply largely due to the low quantity of water and dilapidated pipelines. The project envisions ensuring adequate access to safe water for the people in Biratnagar City by constructing and upgrading facilities like water treatment plants, clear water reservoirs, distribution main pipelines to name a few.

During the ceremony Mr. OKUBO expressed, “The project’s beginning today is yet another step of consistent support of Japanese assistance to the Government of Nepal in the water supply sector, one of the fundamental sectors for socio-economic development.”

Currently, the construction period of the project is set at June 2024 to May 2026.