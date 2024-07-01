Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Likely In Sudur Paschim, Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country . Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. There are Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Kosi tonight.