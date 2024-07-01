Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Likely In Sudur Paschim, Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi

Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Likely In Sudur Paschim, Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi

July 1, 2024, 7:39 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country . Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. There are Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Kosi tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese ODA Provides Financial Support To The Project On Improvement of Water Supply Project in Biratnagar Metropolitan City
Jul 01, 2024
National Convention Of Unified Socialist Opens In Capital
Jul 01, 2024
Foreign Employment Application To Be Verified Online: DPM Shrestha
Jun 30, 2024
Landslides Claim More Than 10 In Different Districts, Five Killed In Gulmi Lanslides
Jun 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Likely In Karnali, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Jun 30, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Likely In Karnali, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Gandaki, Madhes, Lumbini, Karnali And Surdur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Madhesh,Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese ODA Provides Financial Support To The Project On Improvement of Water Supply Project in Biratnagar Metropolitan City By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2024
Why More And More Youths Are Leaving Agriculture? Rational Economic Sense Or Something Else? By Pratik Poudel Jul 01, 2024
Dr. ANANDA BAHADUR THAPA: Death Of A Legendary Figure By Keshab Poudel Jul 01, 2024
National Convention Of Unified Socialist Opens In Capital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2024
France's Macron Faces Challenges From Far Right In Sunday's Election By Agencies Jul 01, 2024
Japan, US, South Korea wrap up joint exercise By Agencies Jul 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75