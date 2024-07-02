Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

