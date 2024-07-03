DoHM Alerted People About The Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall

July 3, 2024, 8:42 a.m.

The country has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall as the monsoon trough becomes active.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has alerted people nationwide about the moderate to heavy rainfall affecting all seven provinces.

Min Kumar Aryal, a senior meteorologist at the Meteorological Forecasting Division, stated that the rainfall is likely to continue until Saturday. “Even though it might be sunny in the morning, there will be moderate to heavy rainfall in the evening throughout the country,” he said.

Kailali recorded the heaviest rainfall in the last 24 hours until 6 pm, on Tuesday, with 129.2 mm. Similarly, Dhanusha received 116.2 mm, Sindhupalchok received 108.8 mm, Ilam received 98 mm, Bardiya received 96.2 mm and Kaski received 92.8 mm of rainfall during this period.

