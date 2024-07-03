Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim,Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country and Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province. Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country and Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.