Another Tunnel Breakthrough In Fast Track At Lendanda

July 4, 2024, 6:26 p.m.

A tunnel at Lendanda of Makwanpur under the Kathmandu Terai Madhesh Expressway has been broken through on Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhuram Sharma inspected the tunneling program through virtual means. On that occasion, he said that the other tunnels of the expressway are also in the process of being opened and that the army is fulfilling the responsibility given by the government.

Earlier, on June 4, the 1,633-meter long tunnel from Kathmandu to Nijgarh, located in the lane of the expressway, had burst.

Similarly, on June 11, the 1,653-meter long tunnel coming from Nijgarh towards Kathmandu among the pair of Dhedre tunnels has been blasted.

