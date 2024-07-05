Ambassador Aryal Addressed Trade, Investment And Employment Promotion Event In Oman

July 5, 2024, 9:09 a.m.

Ambassador Dornath Aryal highlighted the priorities of the Government of Nepal to diversify the Trading partners of Nepal and promote the vast opportunities of the foreign Investment in Nepal and urged the businesspersons to consider expanding transactions with Nepali counterparts for better outreach.

While speaking at the program, Ambassador Aryal informed the guests of the successful completion of Nepal Investment Summit 2024 and its achievements. Ambassador Aryal introduced launch of the e-portal for Institutional Demand Attestation in Oman and explained the benefits of the e-portal for transparent and easy process without hassle.

Photo-3.jpeg

Ambassador Aryal pointed out that the other processes related to recruitment of Nepali workers will also be made online gradually and expressed hopes that such moves will assist in establishing cordial long-term relationship between the Embassy and the valued recruiters in Oman.

The Embassy of Nepal, Muscat organized a Trade, Investment and Employment Promotion event on 03July 2024at Nepal House.

The program was organized to provide detailed information about the launch of e-portal for Institutional Demand Attestation for the sponsors in Oman willing to recruit Nepali Workers, seek the opportunities of Trade between Nepal and Oman and promote the Investment opportunities of Nepal.

The program was attended by more than 65 guests including eminent businesspersons, Country Managers, HR executives, Media persons and representatives from different establishments.

Nabin Jha, IT Officer, Department of Consular Services made a virtual presentation explaining about the e-portal (https://demand.nepalconsular.gov.np) to be used for Company Registration and Demand Letter Attestation.

He explained that the recruiting companies need to first register their companies at the portal and once it is approved by the Embassy, then only they could create Demand for recruiting Nepali workers.

Bishesh Kumar Sah, Second Secretary, further, explained that the e-portal will replace the manual work with the Digital platform for completing the process of recruiting Nepali workers and responded spontaneously to the queries raised by the participants during the interaction.

The Company Registration of the recruiters in Oman has commenced from today, 03 July 2024 and all the institutional demands will be attested only through the e-portal from 16 July 2024 and physical Demand letters will not be accepted.The guests were provided with Printed Manual of the Demand Attestation and Nepal’s Trade and Investment Opportunities related document.

Bishesh Kumar Sah, Second Secretary of the Embassy conducted the Program

