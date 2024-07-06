Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

July 6, 2024, 7:49 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces with trough close to Southern Nepal , ,there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Chances of extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to continue at many places of the country, chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the the country .

There will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Madesh Province and at many places of rest of the country . chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province Chances of extremely heavy rainfall Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75