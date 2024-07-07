SAARC Secretary General Received Royal Audience In Bhutan

Ambassador Golam Sarwar, the Secretary-General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), was in Bhutan from 2nd to 6th July on an official introductory visit. He had productive interactions with His Majesty The King of Bhutan, Bhutan’s leadership and high dignitaries.

The Secretary- General was granted an audience by His Majesty JigmeKhesarNamgyelWangchuck, King of Bhutan, on 05 July in Thimphu. During the meeting, Ambassador Sarwar apprised His Majesty The King about the ongoing activities of SAARC and its way forward and requested His Majesty for continued support of Bhutan for the SAARC process.

While appreciating the role of Ambassador Sarwar as the new Secretary- General of SAARC, His Majesty The King assured full support for the SAARC process. His Majesty and the Secretary-General also exchanged thoughts about renewed political and diplomatic efforts to revitalize SAARC to achieve the objectives of the organization as envisioned by the leaders for greater prosperity for the two billion people of the region.

The King of Bhutan also kindly shared his vision with the Secretary-General of SAARC about his ongoing dream project namely, Gelephu Mindfulness City in the Southern part of Bhutan, which will be an important financial hub and create an important economic corridor between South Asia, South East Asia and beyond.

Ambassador Sarwar earlier called on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, TsheringTobgay; and had Official Meetings with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade D.N. Dhungyel.

Ambassador Sarwar conveyed his gratitude to the Royal Government of Bhutan for endorsing his nomination as the Secretary-General of SAARC.

He updated the Royal Government on the activities of SAARC and discussed ways to take the SAARC process forward. Ambassador Sarwar sought the support and cooperation of the Royal Government of Bhutan to re-energize the SAARC process.

Both the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Bhutan appreciated the efforts of the Secretary-General and re-assured continued commitment of Bhutan to the SAARC process in the interest of the lives and livelihoods of almost a quarter of the global population in the region.

The Minister for Foreign and External Affairs also hosted an official dinner in honor of the Secretary-General. While in Bhutan, Secretary General Sarwar visited the Secretariat of the SAARC Development Fund (SDF) and discussed about ongoing project-based activities of SDF in all the eight member states of SAARC.

Terming the SDF as one of the most significant flagship initiatives of SAARC, the Secretary General gave valuable guidance to the organisation on various administrative and substantive matters with a view to transforming SDF as one of the most important socio-economic development Institutes in South Asia.

The Secretary-General was accompanied by DawaTshering, Director, SAARC Secretariat, during the official meetings and events in Bhutan.