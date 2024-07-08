62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and the National Emergency Operation Center under the Ministry of Home Affairs have informed about these statistics.

At least 16 persons were killed and two went missing in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in three days from Friday to Sunday.

In the monsoon-induced disasters that occurred in different parts of the country from July 5 to 7, 28 persons were injured and 27 infrastructures were destroyed.

According to the center, one in Morang, three in Dang, one in Kailali, two in Kavrepalanchok, one in Udaipur, nine in Palpa have died due to floods during this period. Two people are missing due to flood.

Five houses were completely damaged. 11 houses have been partially damaged.

34 people lost their lives due to landslides. According to the authority's statistics, two people went missing and 38 people were injured due to landslides. 43 houses have been completely damaged by landslides.

24 houses were partially damaged. 19 sheds were damaged and 12 people were injured. 11 houses are completely damaged and six houses are partially damaged.

According to the authority, the flood and landslides have caused damage equal to eight million six lakhs so far. 19 people died and 35 people were injured due to lightning.

"Monsoon-related events such as floods, landslides, inundation, lightning are still increasing, we are moving forward by coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies to reduce the damage", Dijan Bhattarai, spokesperson of the authority said, "This year, it is estimated that there will be more rain than Sardar and 1.8 million people will be affected. So, it is necessary to be cautious.'

According to him, during this year's monsoon period, it is estimated that 4 lakh 12 thousand households will be affected by monsoon disasters.

Sunil Pokharel, the spokesperson of the Department of Water and Meteorology, informed that the risk of flooding will decrease throughout the country from Monday.

"According to the statistics till 2 o'clock this afternoon, none of the rivers has reached the flood danger level, nine different rivers of the country are at the alert level", he said, "The flow of water in the river is gradually decreasing, the danger of flooding will cease immediately from tomorrow."

According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs, landslides have occurred in 110 places in the country in a week.

Geologist Dr. Subodh Dhakal said that it is necessary to make the advance warning of landslides like floods effective.

Pay special attention while traveling as there is a high chance of landslides on the highway. If there is a crack in the ground, we should dig it up immediately and divert the water, if not, stay in a safe place, if there is a random flow, we should make a common channel and divert the water', he said.

, 'If there has been a landslide in the place where you live, you should constantly monitor, stay in a safe place, if you hear a strange crackling sound on the ground or in the ground, you should be alert and report it because it may be a sign of a landslide.'

According to him, if water suddenly starts flowing in a dry well stream or if water starts drying up in a stream well, it can be a sign of ground movement.