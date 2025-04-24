Budget Session Of Federal Parliament Commencing On Friday

The monsoon session also known as the budget session of the both houses of Federal Parliament will be commencing on Friday. President Ramchandra Paudel has summoned the session of the Federal Parliament for 1:00 pm on April 24 on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

In accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution, the President shall summon a session of parliament within one month after the elections to the House of Representatives are held.

Thereafter, President shall summon other sessions from time to time in accordance with the Constitution: Provided that the interval between two consecutive sessions shall not be more than six months.

The winter session of the parliament had been prorogued on March 31.

As per the Constitutional calendar, the Finance Minister will present the budget for the upcoming fiscal year on coming May 29, 2025 and this session is also called the budget session.

The government new policies and programmes will be presented on May 2 and the pre-budget discussions are likely to start from May 11. The legal provision is that the pre-budget discussions be held before 15 days of the budget announcement.

The monsoon session is likely to dedicate time for concluding the Federal Civil Service Bill and the School Education Bill.

Federal Parliament Secretariat's Spokesperson Eakram Giri said all managerial and technical requirements have been addressed for operating the summer session of the parliament. (RSS)