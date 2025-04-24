Budget Session Of Federal Parliament Commencing On Friday

Budget Session Of Federal Parliament Commencing On Friday

April 24, 2025, 1:25 p.m.

The monsoon session also known as the budget session of the both houses of Federal Parliament will be commencing on Friday. President Ramchandra Paudel has summoned the session of the Federal Parliament for 1:00 pm on April 24 on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.    

In accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution, the President shall summon a session of parliament within one month after the elections to the House of Representatives are held.

Thereafter, President shall summon other sessions from time to time in accordance with the Constitution: Provided that the interval between two consecutive sessions shall not be more than six months.    

The winter session of the parliament had been prorogued on March 31.    

As per the Constitutional calendar, the Finance Minister will present the budget for the upcoming fiscal year on coming May 29, 2025 and this session is also called the budget session.    

The government new policies and programmes will be presented on May 2 and the pre-budget discussions are likely to start from May 11. The legal provision is that the pre-budget discussions be held before 15 days of the budget announcement.    

The monsoon session is likely to dedicate time for concluding the Federal Civil Service Bill and the School Education Bill.    

Federal Parliament Secretariat's Spokesperson Eakram Giri said all managerial and technical requirements have been addressed for operating the summer session of the parliament. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

19th Democracy Day Being Observed Today
Apr 24, 2025
Hot Wave Likely To Occur In Terai Belt Of Lumbini Province
Apr 24, 2025
UAE's Deputy Prime Minister In Kathmandu; Bilateral Meeting Today
Apr 23, 2025
PM Oli Condemns Terrorist Attack In India
Apr 23, 2025
Weather Likely To Remain Fair In Country
Apr 23, 2025

More on National

19th Democracy Day Being Observed Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 6 minutes ago
UAE's Deputy Prime Minister In Kathmandu; Bilateral Meeting Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
US Reciprocal Tariff Is Likely To Be Limited: Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Chaired Asia-Pacific region confronting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Korean Embassy Hosts FRIENDS OF KOREA 2025 Event in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
ICIMOD Says Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Faces Lowest Rainfall In Third Conseqquetive Year By Agencies 5 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Hot Wave Likely To Occur In Terai Belt Of Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2025
PM Oli Condemns Terrorist Attack In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2025
Weather Likely To Remain Fair In Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2025
Indian Power Minister Khattar Inspects Arun-III Project, Inauguration Of Koshi Corridor Postponed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2025
PM Modi and US Vice President Vance welcome progress in India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement By Agencies Apr 22, 2025
Nepal’s Snow Leopard Population Reached 397 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75