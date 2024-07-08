Biden Repeats Intention To Continue Presidential Election Campaign

Biden Repeats Intention To Continue Presidential Election Campaign

July 8, 2024, 7:29 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has reiterated his intention to stay in the presidential election race amid media reports that major Democratic donors are calling for him to step aside.

Concerns about Biden's age grew late last month, when the 81-year-old gave a shaky performance during his televised debate against his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Biden on Sunday addressed an audience at a church in Pennsylvania, one of the battleground states in the November election. He highlighted his intention to continue his election drive, saying his goal is to "unite America again."

But Biden remains under sustained pressure to quit the campaign, with five Democrats in the House of Representatives openly seeking his withdrawal.

ABC News says Biden's interview with the broadcaster on Friday and other events after his faltering debate performance "have not quelled fears of some major Democratic donors."

The Washington Post also reports that the "next few days will be pivotal in determining whether Biden can maintain the confidence of his party."

Lawmakers are returning for a congressional session on Monday after the Independence Day holiday. Biden is scheduled to hold a solo news conference on Thursday, the last day of a NATO summit due to open in Washington on Tuesday.

Agencies

France Left-wing Alliance Projected To Win Most Seats In Lower House
Jul 08, 2024
Victory Speech By Iran's President-elect, Amid Khamenei Pressure
Jul 07, 2024
28 People Killed Due To Monsoon-related Disasters
Jul 06, 2024
New British Leader Starmer Pledges To Rebuild
Jul 06, 2024
Sir Keir Starmer Is The UK's New Prime Minister
Jul 06, 2024

More on International

France Left-wing Alliance Projected To Win Most Seats In Lower House By Agencies 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Victory Speech By Iran's President-elect, Amid Khamenei Pressure By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
New British Leader Starmer Pledges To Rebuild By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Sir Keir Starmer Is The UK's New Prime Minister By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
‘Early Resolution Of Remaining Issues In Border Areas: India’s EAM S Jaishankar on India-China border Row By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Formally Approves Belarus Membership By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

HELVETAS-NEPAL’s RIVERBED FARMING: Climate-Adaptive And Resilient By Keshab Poudel Jul 08, 2024
62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2024
Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini,Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2024
SAARC Secretary General Received Royal Audience In Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2024
More Than 10 Persons Died And Dozen Missing In Last Two Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75