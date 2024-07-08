Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs

Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs

July 8, 2024, 7:44 a.m.

The flow of water in Saptakoshi river is becoming high.

According to the Koshi Police Office, the flow of water reached over 400,000 cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday, which is on the border of Saptari and Sunsari.

Earlier, the water flow was measured at 386,735 cusecs at 1 pm.

The flow of water in the river reached 349,000 cusecs at around 9 am on Sunday, and the flow has been increasing continuously. All 56 gates of the Koshi barrage have been opened with the increase in the flow of water in the river.

According to the police, there is no reduction in the flow of water in the river due to continuous rain in the hilly areas. It is said that the Koshi barrage can handle a maximum of 9 lakh cusecs of water.

District Administration Office Sunsari has asked the common people living around the river to stay in a safe place for some time.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity
Jul 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini,Bagmati And Koshi
Jul 08, 2024
SAARC Secretary General Received Royal Audience In Bhutan
Jul 07, 2024
More Than 10 Persons Died And Dozen Missing In Last Two Days
Jul 07, 2024
Koshi Barrage’s All Gates Opened, Urge To Be Alert
Jul 07, 2024

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
More Than 10 Persons Died And Dozen Missing In Last Two Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Koshi Barrage’s All Gates Opened, Urge To Be Alert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Water Level In Major Rivers Across Nepal Crosses Danger Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
DoHM Urges To Take Caution As Risk Of Flooding Until Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
28 People Killed Due To Monsoon-related Disasters By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

HELVETAS-NEPAL’s RIVERBED FARMING: Climate-Adaptive And Resilient By Keshab Poudel Jul 08, 2024
France Left-wing Alliance Projected To Win Most Seats In Lower House By Agencies Jul 08, 2024
Biden Repeats Intention To Continue Presidential Election Campaign By Agencies Jul 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini,Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2024
SAARC Secretary General Received Royal Audience In Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2024
Victory Speech By Iran's President-elect, Amid Khamenei Pressure By Agencies Jul 07, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75