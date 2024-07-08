Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs

The flow of water in Saptakoshi river is becoming high.

According to the Koshi Police Office, the flow of water reached over 400,000 cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday, which is on the border of Saptari and Sunsari.

Earlier, the water flow was measured at 386,735 cusecs at 1 pm.

The flow of water in the river reached 349,000 cusecs at around 9 am on Sunday, and the flow has been increasing continuously. All 56 gates of the Koshi barrage have been opened with the increase in the flow of water in the river.

According to the police, there is no reduction in the flow of water in the river due to continuous rain in the hilly areas. It is said that the Koshi barrage can handle a maximum of 9 lakh cusecs of water.

District Administration Office Sunsari has asked the common people living around the river to stay in a safe place for some time.