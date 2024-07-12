Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar

Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal paid a courtesy calls on Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India on the sidelines of the the Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in New Delhi.

She also called on Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The calls-on focused on various aspects of cordial and cooperative bilateral relations, including regional cooperation within BIMSTEC forum.

Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal attended the Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat being held in New Delhi today.

In the Retreat Session, Foreign Secretary Lamsal reaffirmed Nepal’s unwavering commitments to carry forward BIMSTEC process and stressed on enhanced collaborative efforts among Member States to realize shared objectives of sustained peace, stability, and prosperity in the Bay of Bengal region.

She further emphasized that Nepal will continue pursuing a “whole of the region” approach to harness resources for common benefits, strengthen institution-building processes, and transform BIMSTEC into an effective, results-oriented regional forum.

In addition, Foreign Secretary emphasized the importance of leveraging synergies of South Asia and South East Asia for ensuring tangible benefits to the peoples of the region and addressing pressing challenges including climate change, health-related pandemics, natural disasters and transnational organized crimes.

Later in the evening, Foreign Secretary attended Dinner hosted by Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, in honor of the visiting Foreign Ministers and Heads of delegations of BIMSTEC Member States.

The Foreign Secretary will join the Foreign Ministers and Heads of delegations of BIMSTEC Member States for a joint call on Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at the latter’s office in New Delhi.