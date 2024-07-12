Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar

July 12, 2024, 8:49 a.m.

1 (12).jpg

Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal paid a courtesy calls on Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India on the sidelines of the the Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in New Delhi.

She also called on Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The calls-on focused on various aspects of cordial and cooperative bilateral relations, including regional cooperation within BIMSTEC forum.

Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal attended the Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat being held in New Delhi today.

In the Retreat Session, Foreign Secretary Lamsal reaffirmed Nepal’s unwavering commitments to carry forward BIMSTEC process and stressed on enhanced collaborative efforts among Member States to realize shared objectives of sustained peace, stability, and prosperity in the Bay of Bengal region.

2 (13).jpg

She further emphasized that Nepal will continue pursuing a “whole of the region” approach to harness resources for common benefits, strengthen institution-building processes, and transform BIMSTEC into an effective, results-oriented regional forum.

In addition, Foreign Secretary emphasized the importance of leveraging synergies of South Asia and South East Asia for ensuring tangible benefits to the peoples of the region and addressing pressing challenges including climate change, health-related pandemics, natural disasters and transnational organized crimes.

4 (3).jpg

Later in the evening, Foreign Secretary attended Dinner hosted by Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, in honor of the visiting Foreign Ministers and Heads of delegations of BIMSTEC Member States.

The Foreign Secretary will join the Foreign Ministers and Heads of delegations of BIMSTEC Member States for a joint call on Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at the latter’s office in New Delhi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers
Jul 12, 2024
Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe
Jul 12, 2024
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families
Jul 12, 2024
IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club'
Jul 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province
Jul 12, 2024

More on National

NEPAL ELECTRICITY MIX: Solar Power Is The Choice By Keshab Poudel 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment To Eight Advanced Public Hospitals In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 55 minutes ago
SAARC-ADB Consultation Workshop on Climate Change Held In Thimphu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 4 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Lamsal In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Parliamentarians Urge Government To Supply Round The Year Water From Melamchi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Rastra Bank Says Foreign Currency Reserves Reached At All-time High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
Two Passenger Buses Carrying 65 Passengers Missing In Trisuli River In A Landslide By Agencies Jul 12, 2024
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
China And Bangladesh Reaffirm Their Ties, Sign 28 Agreements In Beijing By Agencies Jul 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75