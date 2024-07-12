Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province

Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province

July 12, 2024, 7:43 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Lumbini Province, at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places Koshi province, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers
Jul 12, 2024
Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe
Jul 12, 2024
Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar
Jul 12, 2024
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families
Jul 12, 2024
IME Electric Included In 'Motul India Elite Club'
Jul 12, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder And Lightening To Occur Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rainfall Is Likely In Some Places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh,Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini,Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
NEPAL ELECTRICITY MIX: Solar Power Is The Choice By Keshab Poudel Jul 12, 2024
Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal Pays A Courtesy Call On India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024
Two Passenger Buses Carrying 65 Passengers Missing In Trisuli River In A Landslide By Agencies Jul 12, 2024
Monsoon Killed 88, Displace 3,462 Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75