Australian Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk Paid a Courtesy Call on CoAS General Sharma

Ambassador Felicity Volk met with Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarters.
According to a press release issued by the Public Relations and Information Directorate of the Nepal Army, they discussed the issues of bilateral interests and mutual relations during the meeting.
The Nepal Army believes that this kind of meeting will help to make the relationship between the two countries more harmonious and strong.
