Chinese Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Arju Deuba Rana

Chen Song, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba at the latter's office today.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Various matters relating to Nepal-China relations were discussed on the occasion.

In his X wall, ambassador Song writes, ‘happy to call on Hon. Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, and warm congratulations. We agreed to enhance our multifaceted relationship and cooperation, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Nepal next year.