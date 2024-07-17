Indian Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister Dr Rana

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana, at the Ministry in Singha Durbar on Tuesday.

"Ambassador of India H.E. Mr. Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Hon. Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana @Arzuranadeuba at her office today. Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed on the occasion." Twitter of the Foreign Ministry MOFA of Nepal wrote.