Indian Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister Dr Rana

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana, at the Ministry in Singha Durbar on Tuesday.
"Ambassador of India H.E. Mr. Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Hon. Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana @Arzuranadeuba at her office today. Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed on the occasion." Twitter of the Foreign Ministry MOFA of Nepal wrote.
VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75