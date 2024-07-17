Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Karnali, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

July 17, 2024, 9:04 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Arju Deuba Rana
Jul 17, 2024
Australian Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk Paid a Courtesy Call on CoAS General Sharma
Jul 17, 2024
French Embassy Honours Nepali Olympians Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Jul 17, 2024
Hari Sayani or Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Importance And Significance
Jul 17, 2024
FNCCI Delegation Meets PM Oli, Urges For Private Sector Friendly Policy
Jul 17, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Like To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Madhesh,Bagmati, Lumbini And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder And Lightening To Occur Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 18 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rainfall Is Likely In Some Places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Chinese Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Arju Deuba Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
Australian Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk Paid a Courtesy Call on CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
French Embassy Honours Nepali Olympians Ahead Of Paris 2024 Olympic Games By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
Hari Sayani or Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
FNCCI Delegation Meets PM Oli, Urges For Private Sector Friendly Policy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024
Indian Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister Dr Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75