Nepali Diaspora In Canada Is Vibrant And Creative: Ambassador Paudyal

Ambassador of Nepal to Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal inaugurated two major cultural events in Brampton last week. In his inaugural statement, ambassador Paudyal said that Nepali diaspora in Canada is vibrant and creative

Nepal Festival hosted by LGSCC on July 7 at Brampton City Hall complex that presented best of Nepali culture, cuisine, crafts, and costumes.

Later on 12-14 July, Nepal Pavillion in CARABRAM 2024, jointly organized by NCSC, CNG and NJAC representing Nepal in this largest multicultural celebration in the city.

Commend the diaspora community for adding beautiful Nepali colour in Canada's multicultural composite.

Embassy of Nepal in Ottawa also commends all Nepali diaspora organizations in GTA area that participated, coordinated, and helped to make these events successful through investment of time, resources, sponsorship and all other kinds of their contributions.